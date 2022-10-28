Weekly catchup: top stories from the last 7 days

Here are some of the top news stories on Computing from the past week

UKCloud goes into liquidation

UKCloud, a major supplier of services to the UK public sector, has been placed into compulsory liquidation. Government says The vast majority of departments which used UKCloud have already moved onto alternative systems.

Apple cuts production of iPhone 14 Plus due to sluggish demand, report

Apple is reducing manufacturing of the iPhone 14 Plus model only weeks after its launch as the company reassesses demand for the mid-range device. The decision has reportedly affected Pegatron, Apple's iPhone assembly partner

Apache Commons Text vulnerability not as serious as Log4Shell, researchers say

The newly disclosed RCE bug stems from the insecure implementation of Commons Text's variable interpolation feature, but it is hard to exploit.

ICO serves Interserve £4.4m fine after cyberattack

The Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) has handed down a £4.4 million fine to construction group Interserve, after attackers stole personal information on more than 100,000 employees. The regulator said Interserve lacked adequate systems, protocols, risk assessments and staff training.

'Government has made it pretty clear it just wants a free pass', ORG on GDPR replacement

The draft Data Protection and Digital Information Bill is a data grab, advocacy group says.

AWS and Microsoft cut cloud outlook and hiring

Cloud giants AWS and Microsoft both appear to be preparing for the coming global recession, slashing spending and hiring in line with similar moves by customers.