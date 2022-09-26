Microsoft releases major Windows 11 update

Microsoft has rolled out Windows 11's first major update, adding a number of new features to improve user security and the overall Windows experience.

The update, also known as the 22H2 update, was officially released to users on September 20, 2022, although not all users will be presented with the opportunity to update at this time.

Microsoft is shipping the update in waves at this time, but users who are eager for the update have the option to force it onto their systems.

Panos Panay, EVP, chief product officer of Microsoft's Windows and Devices business, said in a blog post that Windows 11 22H2 update focuses on four important innovation areas.

Microsoft says the new changes aim to strengthen security controls for those working in hybrid settings, to make the PC experience simpler and safer for everyone, give productivity gains, and introduce new capabilities for communication and gaming.

The Start menu's quicker and more accurate search, snap layout enhancements, system-wide live captions, enhanced touch gestures, and a new Xbox controller bar are just a few of the features designed to appeal to users.

The Windows 11 2022 Update includes Voice Access features that let users control their PCs with their voice.

Live captions are now more prominent, while automatic text-to-speech narrators seem more "natural" thanks to new accessibility improvements.

The new Focus features are intended to make the personal computer less distracting to use during work sessions that need a higher level of attention., Microsoft says

Snap Layouts for arranging open windows have been a component of Windows 11 since its release last year, but with the most recent update, as soon as a user begins moving an app or folder, a new snap bar appears at the top.

On the security side, Microsoft Defender SmartScreen has received updates to provide additional defences against phishing attacks. If users enter their login information on a website that is known to be dangerous or has had a data breach, the SmartScreen alerts them.

Microsoft claims that Smart App Control will increase consumer trust while installing apps for Windows 11. The utility blocks script files, possibly harmful macros and untrusted or unsigned software from infiltrating users' computers.

A few additional modifications have also been made to Photos. Some focus on making more appealing visual arrangements, while others offer new ways to show old photographs of significant events.

Accessing games is made simpler with the new Controller bar introduced in the upgrade. The Xbox Game Bar has also been modified, allowing for speedier access to previously played games and launchers.

Microsoft claims that the update will also lower latency and unlock Auto HDR and Variable Refresh while enhancing gaming performance optimisations.