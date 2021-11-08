Microsoft to end OneDrive desktop support for Windows 7, 8 and 8.1 from January

Microsoft to end OneDrive desktop app support for Windows 7, 8 and 8.1 starting next year

Microsoft says it will not provide updates for the OneDrive desktop application running on personal Windows 7, 8, and 8.1 devices systems starting 1st January 2022.

In a blog post on its Tech Community forum, the company announced that the move will ensure that the company focuses its resources on new technologies and OS, providing users with the most up-to-date and secure experience.

First launched in August 2007, OneDrive (formerly SkyDrive) is a file hosting and synchronisation service operating by Microsoft as part of its web version of Office. It enables Microsoft customers to access their files from the cloud on all their devices, from anywhere.

Microsoft also said in the blog post that its OneDrive desktop app running on Windows 7, 8 and 8.1 operating systems will stop syncing files to the cloud from 1st March 2022.

To avoid any issues with OneDrive, the software firm is advising customers with devices running older OS to upgrade to Windows 10 or Windows 11. On devices that don't meet the Windows 10 or Windows 11 upgrade requirements, users can still back up their files to the cloud by manually uploading them to OneDrive on the web.

This way, users can continue accessing, editing, and sharing their files from onedrive.com or using OneDrive mobile app.

It is not surprising to see Microsoft to announce the end of support for OneDrive desktop app running on Windows 7 and other older operating systems given it wants to push users to newer OS, like Windows 10 and Windows 11.

For now, Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 are in extended support until 10 January 2023, while Windows 8 reached end of support on 12 January 2016.

Microsoft also said that the support for OneDrive desktop application for business will be aligned with the Windows support lifecycle starting 1st January 2022.

"A new Windows experience, Windows 11 is designed to bring you closer to what you love," Aaron Woodman, general manager of Windows marketing at Microsoft, said in September.

"As the PC continues to play a more central role in our lives than ever before - Windows 11 is ready to empower your productivity and inspire your creativity."

All Windows 10 users will be able to download the OS for free, as long as their PC meets the minimum requirements of a dual-core 64-bit processor, at least 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of free storage space.

They will also need UEFI, Trusted Platform Module (TPM) version 2.0, Secure Boot capable firmware, and a graphics card compatible with DirectX 12 or later.

Windows 11 will see only one major feature update in a year, in contrast to twice-a-year feature updates for Windows 10.

Microsoft also wants to stop support for Windows 10 in October 2025.

The company "announced" the news in June in an updated Windows lifecycle document, stating that support for Windows 10 Home, Pro, Pro Education and Pro for Workstations would end in four years' time.

Microsoft said that it "will continue to support at least one Windows 10 Semi-Annual Channel until October 14, 2025."