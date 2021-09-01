Microsoft announces release date for Windows 11

Microsoft announced on Tuesday that it will be releasing Windows 11 on 5 October.

The new operating system will be available as a free upgrade for compatible Windows 10 PCs, or on new PCs that come pre-loaded with Windows 11.

"A new Windows experience, Windows 11 is designed to bring you closer to what you love," Aaron Woodman, general manager of Windows marketing at Microsoft, said in a blog post.

"As the PC continues to play a more central role in our lives than ever before - Windows 11 is ready to empower your productivity and inspire your creativity."

According to Microsoft, Windows 11 roll-out will be completed in phased manner between 5 October and mid-2022. Initially, Windows 11 will be available to new devices, before the company makes it available for more in-market devices in the weeks and months following 5th October.

The tech giant expects all eligible Windows 10 devices to receive the free upgrade by mid-2022.

The plan is to use Windows Update to notify eligible Windows 10 users when the upgrade is available.

However, it should also be possible for users to seek the update manually by going to Settings > Windows Update > Check for Updates, as has been the case with other Windows updates.

Microsoft is also updating its PC Health Check app to enable users to check if their devices meet minimum requirements for Windows 11. The app is currently under testing and will be made available to all users in the coming weeks.

While Microsoft is set to release Windows 11 on 5 October, not all features announced in June will be available at this time.

Microsoft says the first version of Windows 11 will not support downloading Android apps via the Microsoft Store.

Microsoft is currently working with Intel and Amazon to develop an Android subsystem for Windows, and will offer a preview of the delayed feature to Windows Insiders over the coming months.

The Android app feature was believed to be an important selling point for Windows 11, alongside new visuals, improved gaming performance and better organisational tools.

The feature was announced in June, with Microsoft saying that it will enable Windows 11 users to search for and install Android apps from Microsoft Store. Microsoft's Chief Product Officer Panos Panay also described the feature as "seamless and smooth" at that time.

In its latest blog post, Woodman listed several Windows 10 devices that people can buy now and upgrade to Windows 11 later, including Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro, Dell's XPS 13 and the HP Spectre x360, as well as Microsoft's own Surface Pro 7.

Last week, Microsoft made it much easier for eager Windows users to install preview builds of Windows 11, with a new transferrable ISO file. Windows Insiders can now download and install Windows 11 using an ISO file (build number 22000.132), which can be burned on a DVD or loaded onto a USB drive for a clean install or in-place upgrade.