DevOps Excellence Awards return for 2021
How did you drive DevOps success in 2020?
2020 was a year like no other, and Computing's first award show of 2021 celebrates the DevOps work and projects that led to success in the middle of the pandemic.
Casting a light on outstanding achievements, the DevOps Excellence Awards honour the organisations, personalities and solutions operating within the DevOps space.
Many organisations today see the benefits of implementing a DevOps culture, with faster, more iterative software releases, more innovation, and an overall more nimble business being amongst the desired results. But the road there can be a rough one, as with any cultural change.
There are many different ways to move towards a DevOps culture, and these awards are designed to recognise and celebrate the best of every organisation, team, individual, product and tool. With a range of categories covering every stage of progress across the industry, there is space for everyone to enter and have the opportunity to celebrate their success in DevOps.
New for 2021, we have introduced a Special Award for Pandemic Performance, recognising the unique part that DevOps teams played in maintaining business continuity.
Entries must be submitted by the 9th April, and we'll hold the awards as a virtual ceremony at the end of June. More details will come soon.
Categories - DevOps Excellence Awards 2021
- Best Cloud Agile Technology
- Best Continuous Delivery Product
- Best Automation Project
- Best DevOps Cloud Product
- Best DevOps Consulting Firm
- Best DevOps Start Up
- Best DevOps Team
- Best DevOps Transformation
- Best Open Source DevOps Tool
- Best Software-Defined Product
- DevOps Professional of the Year
- DevOps Leader of the Year
- DevOps Tool / Product of the Year
- Most Innovative DevOps Vendor
- Most Successful Cultural Transformation
- Best Use of Microservices/Containers
- DevOps Rising Star of the Year
- Best Implementation of DevSecOps
- Best DevOps Security Tool
- DevOps Project of the Year
- Best DevOps Services Company
- ** NEW ** Special Award: Pandemic Performance
