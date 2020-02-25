DevOps Excellence Awards
Who's leading in DevOps? Click here to see the shortlist for DevOps Excellence 2020
Did you make the cut?
DevOps Excellence Awards 2020: Deadline extended to 29th January
Got an excellent DevOps project or inspiring leader? You've got more time to enter Computing's DevOps Excellence Awards 2020
Computing's DevOps Excellence Awards 2020 opens for entries
The longest-running DevOps awards in the industry is back. Is your project, start-up, DevOps transformation or development platform worthy of industry-wide recognition?
Interview with cloudThing, DevOps Company of the Year
cloudThing's entry focused on its best practice processes and collaboration with customers
DevOps Excellence Awards 2019 - And the winners are...
Drumroll, please!