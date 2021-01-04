PM urged to address digital divide among pupils
Nearly nine per cent of UK children lack home access to a desktop, laptop, or tablet, and almost 1 million rely on a mobile connection
Senior public figures in the UK have written a letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, urging him to help hundreds of thousands of students on 'the wrong side of the digital divide', by providing them...
