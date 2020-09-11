Are you a 'super-resilient' digital leader?

The IT Leaders Festival 2020 will take place across 20th - 22nd October, and is set to be Computing's biggest event ever.

With scores of talks, presentations, demonstrations, panels, workshops and fringe events, there is something for every breed of IT leader, at every type of organisation.

One of the day one keynotes will be given by Ade McCormack, founder of the Digital Readiness Institute. His session asks delegates if they are ‘super resilient', and argues that digital is much more than the industrial era amped up on ‘tech steroids'.

Looking through the lens of leadership he will explore how the digital typhoon is impacting business models and people. The session will also look at the changing role of the IT Leader, and how to be successful in managing consistent flux and change.

How can you create a ‘safe environment' that enables failure, innovation, and growth within the team? Finally, how to build super-resilience into your organisation and the importance of being a visible change leader.

Research from Delta, Computing's award-winning market intelligence service for CIOs, will demonstrate how leading companies organise themselves to best facilitate digital transformation, including an in-depth look at how to attract and retain the best talent.

One of the CIO panel discussions, ‘Part of the A-Team', will look at the switch to mass remote working caused by the pandemic. It will examine:

• How to maintain employee engagement and ensure you still have a ‘team'?

• How to encourage your employees to look after their mental and physical health during a time of unprecedented change.

• Best practices for supervision, appraisals, and motivation.

• How to maintain organisation wide collaboration to avoid breakdown into silos.

With over 30 speakers on the main ‘stages', and many more across the various fringe events, this is the one event IT leaders can't afford to miss. Sign up now!