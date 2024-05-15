Announcing the shortlist for the Digital Technology Leaders Awards 2024

We are pleased to reveal the shortlist for this year's Digital Technology Leaders Awards.

Unlike some events, the Digital Technology Leaders Awards do not honour products. Instead, these awards recognise the outstanding achievements of people, projects and companies in the digital field.

Each of the shortlisted candidates have shown exceptional commitment to excellence, and have emerged as leaders in their fields.

We will be honouring the finalists' success at the awards ceremony on Wednesday 3rd July, at the London Marriott Hotel Grosvenor Square. Attendees will enjoy an evening of celebration and networking, with a drinks reception, live entertainment and of course the awards ceremony itself.

After careful consideration and rigorous evaluation, our panel of judges has selected the following companies and individuals for their exemplary contributions:

Project Excellence

Best Automation Project

Destin Solutions

Virgin Media O2 - Virgin Media O2 builds UK plc

Arcus Global - Automation of a Complex Business Process

Rocketmakers - Autonews

Openreach Technology & TCS - ORION

Best Not-for-Profit Project

SWGfL - StopNCII.org

Esynergy - Marie Curie & esynergy, Single Customer View Platform

ImmuniWeb - ImmuniWeb Community Edition

Best Public Sector Digital Project

North Sea Transition Authority - Digital Energy Platform

DWP Digital - Modernising attendance allowance

Norfolk County Council - Tech Skills for Life

Department for Work and Pensions - Get your State Pension

Department for Work and Pensions - Child Maintenance Digital Respond Service

Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency - Theory Test Service

Best Public Sector Partner Project

Content Guru - Content Guru and the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA)

Zivver - Improving email security and reducing human error at Calderdale Council

Arcus Global - Integrated Digital Planning System (IDPS)

The Crown Prosecution Service & esynergy

Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency - DVLA Telephony and Communications Technology Project

Godel Technologies Europe - Ticketer & Godel Technologies: Franchising Innovation for TfGM

DWP Digital and MongoDB

Digital Project of the Year

Radically Digital

Sainsburys - Pay Now Collect Later

Due Diligence Checking - Digital right to work service

QA - QA & Capgemini

Mphasis - Synth Studio

Mitie - Digital Supplier Platform

Cognizant & Network Rail – StrEAMS

Cognizant & Network Rail - Citadel

Purechannels - Purechannels & AWS

Persistent Systems Ltd

Machine Learning / AI Project of the Year

Content Guru

Sentiance - Saving Lives With AI-powered On-Device Technology

XDesign - AI for Good: The ChatBot helping the UK public take control of their finances

Mastercard - Consumer Fraud Risk

Kraft Heinz - ML for Transportation cost optimisation

Persistent Systems Ltd.

Secondmind - Secondmind for Calibration for electrified powertrain

Leonardo UK - AI for Manufacturing Defect Detection

Vodafone UK & Accenture - VOXI Chatbot

Rocketmakers - YourRoom

Machine Learning / AI Public Sector Project of the Year

Transport for London - Smart Station Willesden Green

North Yorkshire Council - Reimagining Case Management in Children's Social Care Pilot

DWP Digital - White mail vulnerability solution

C2-Ai - Transforming how the NHS tackles the biggest healthcare challenge in generations

LNER - Using Machine Learning to detect fraud

Mobile Project of the Year

Sentiance - Enhanced Mobile User Experience With In-App Engagement

Sainsburys - ChopChop moving into the Sainsburys' Groceries Mobile App

Government Digital Service

Department for Work and Pensions - Mobile Devices Team - DWP Mobile

AA Corporation - AA Driving Theory App

Arcus Global - Arcus Mobile Building Control Solution

Openreach Technology & TCS - ORION

Lloyds Banking Group - Devices and Digital Experience Lab

Direct Line Group - A story of an Underdog

Most Successful Environmental Project

Earth Minutes - Digital Ocean School

AtNorth - Sustainable Colocation Reduces CO2 by 92%

Openreach Technology & TCS - ORION

Google Cloud - Go Green Software

Organisational Excellence

Best Place to Work in Digital

North Sea Transition Authority

Snap Finger Click

Shared Services Connected Ltd (SSCL)

Arcus Global LTD

DWP Digital

Imperial War Museums

DoiT International

Police Digital Service

Digital Transformation of the Year

Triad Group

Ad-MOTO - Ad Moto x Exe-Squared

Shared Services Connected - APEX Digital Transformation Programme

BreezeMove

Publicis Sapient - Lloyds Banking Group & Publicis Sapient

Team Teach - Digital Business Transformation

QA (Capgemini project) - QA x Capgemini

NatWest - NatWest eBanking Replatforming Programme

Lebara - Digital Transformation Programme

HSBC - Digital Infrastructure Global Services

Digital Service Company of the Year

Radically Digital

Altera Digital Health UK

Daisy Corporate Services

Exe Squared Ltd

Databricks

CloudSource

Audacia

Rocketmakers

Digital Diversity Initiative of the Year

Zero Gravity - Zero Gravity & HSBC

MotherBoard

HSBC Bank - NOVA Innovation Acceleration Programme

Personal Excellence

Development Team of the Year

Radically Digital – Development team

Digital Samba - Development team

Government Digital Service – IPV Core team

Rocketmakers

DWP Digital - DWP Digital Innovation Lab

The Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency - MHRA Engineering team

Digital Ambassador of the Year

Sarah Tulip - Cognizant

Sat Gainda - Version 1

Ruchir Sanghavi - Cognizant Solutions

Yemi Oluseun - The Change Hive

Karen Pitt - Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency

Kulamani Panigrahi - Openreach Technology (BT Group)

Digital Hero of the Year

Harshitha Shivakumar - IBM

Orber Soares Bom Jesus - Radically Digital

Paul Martin - Daisy Corporate Services

Dr Asra Aslam - University of Leeds and YourAlly

Jodi Foulger - Cloud Gateway

Shobitha Shivakumar - IBM

Chris Price - Ryder

Sumitra Varma- The Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency

Tarnveer Singh - The Exeter

Digital Team of the Year

Radically Digital - Delivery Consultants

Luminance - Research & Development Team

Government Digital Service - GOV.UK Strategy for Growth

MHRA - MHRA Engineering Team

Openreach Technology & TCS - ORION

Direct Line Group - Digital leap of a Dog, Red Telephone and Direct Line Group!

Engineer of the Year

Olasupo Okunaiya

David St Clair - Radically Digital

Elizabeth Excell- Lloyds Banking Group

Alex Seaton - Man Group

Luke Von Sicard - Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency

Alex O Mahoney - Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency

Wayne Young - Nationwide

Karen Medhat - IBM

Young Digital Professional of the Year

Star Kashman - C.A. Goldberg PLLC

Liam Balasuriyar - Radically Digital

Ruth Carnegie - Snap Finger Click

Emma O'Reilly - Snap Finger Click

Tom Bowman - BT Group

Gabriela Piatek - Hyperexponential

Kacper Kiermasz - MHRA

CTO of the Year

Nicholas Williams - Lloyds Banking Group

Deepak Dhayatker - Rapid Addition

Simon Rodgers - Luminance

Lizz Poltawski - Daisy Corporate Services

Barny Ritchley - CV-Library

David Ivell - Team Teach Ltd

Brian Sullivan - Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency

Tom Clark - The Ardonagh Group

Claire Harrison - The Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency

Simon Speck - Direct Line Group

CDO of the Year

Richard Corbridge - Department for Work and Pensions

David Devany - Iceland Foods

John Seabourn - North Sea Transition Authority

Jessica Shepherd - Vodafone UK

Claire Harrison - The Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency

