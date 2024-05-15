Announcing the shortlist for the Digital Technology Leaders Awards 2024

These are the entries the judges deemed worthy of being finalists for the Digital Technology Leaders Awards 2024.
We are pleased to reveal the shortlist for this year's Digital Technology Leaders Awards.
Unlike some events, the Digital Technology Leaders Awards do not honour products. Instead, these awards recognise the outstanding achievements of people, projects and companies in the digital field.
Each of the shortlisted candidates have shown exceptional commitment to excellence, and have emerged as leaders in their fields.
We will be honouring the finalists' success at the awards ceremony on Wednesday 3rd July, at the London Marriott Hotel Grosvenor Square. Attendees will enjoy an evening of celebration and networking, with a drinks reception, live entertainment and of course the awards ceremony itself.
After careful consideration and rigorous evaluation, our panel of judges has selected the following companies and individuals for their exemplary contributions:
Project Excellence
Best Automation Project
- Destin Solutions
- Virgin Media O2 - Virgin Media O2 builds UK plc
- Arcus Global - Automation of a Complex Business Process
- Rocketmakers - Autonews
- Openreach Technology & TCS - ORION
Best Not-for-Profit Project
- SWGfL - StopNCII.org
- Esynergy - Marie Curie & esynergy, Single Customer View Platform
- ImmuniWeb - ImmuniWeb Community Edition
Best Public Sector Digital Project
- North Sea Transition Authority - Digital Energy Platform
- DWP Digital - Modernising attendance allowance
- Norfolk County Council - Tech Skills for Life
- Department for Work and Pensions - Get your State Pension
- Department for Work and Pensions - Child Maintenance Digital Respond Service
- Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency - Theory Test Service
Best Public Sector Partner Project
- Content Guru - Content Guru and the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA)
- Zivver - Improving email security and reducing human error at Calderdale Council
- Arcus Global - Integrated Digital Planning System (IDPS)
- The Crown Prosecution Service & esynergy
- Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency - DVLA Telephony and Communications Technology Project
- Godel Technologies Europe - Ticketer & Godel Technologies: Franchising Innovation for TfGM
- DWP Digital and MongoDB
Digital Project of the Year
- Radically Digital
- Sainsburys - Pay Now Collect Later
- Due Diligence Checking - Digital right to work service
- QA - QA & Capgemini
- Mphasis - Synth Studio
- Mitie - Digital Supplier Platform
- Cognizant & Network Rail – StrEAMS
- Cognizant & Network Rail - Citadel
- Purechannels - Purechannels & AWS
- Persistent Systems Ltd
Machine Learning / AI Project of the Year
- Content Guru
- Sentiance - Saving Lives With AI-powered On-Device Technology
- XDesign - AI for Good: The ChatBot helping the UK public take control of their finances
- Mastercard - Consumer Fraud Risk
- Kraft Heinz - ML for Transportation cost optimisation
- Persistent Systems Ltd.
- Secondmind - Secondmind for Calibration for electrified powertrain
- Leonardo UK - AI for Manufacturing Defect Detection
- Vodafone UK & Accenture - VOXI Chatbot
- Rocketmakers - YourRoom
Machine Learning / AI Public Sector Project of the Year
- Transport for London - Smart Station Willesden Green
- North Yorkshire Council - Reimagining Case Management in Children's Social Care Pilot
- DWP Digital - White mail vulnerability solution
- C2-Ai - Transforming how the NHS tackles the biggest healthcare challenge in generations
- LNER - Using Machine Learning to detect fraud
Mobile Project of the Year
- Sentiance - Enhanced Mobile User Experience With In-App Engagement
- Sainsburys - ChopChop moving into the Sainsburys' Groceries Mobile App
- Government Digital Service
- Department for Work and Pensions - Mobile Devices Team - DWP Mobile
- AA Corporation - AA Driving Theory App
- Arcus Global - Arcus Mobile Building Control Solution
- Openreach Technology & TCS - ORION
- Lloyds Banking Group - Devices and Digital Experience Lab
- Direct Line Group - A story of an Underdog
Most Successful Environmental Project
- Earth Minutes - Digital Ocean School
- AtNorth - Sustainable Colocation Reduces CO2 by 92%
- Openreach Technology & TCS - ORION
- Google Cloud - Go Green Software
Organisational Excellence
Best Place to Work in Digital
- North Sea Transition Authority
- Snap Finger Click
- Shared Services Connected Ltd (SSCL)
- Arcus Global LTD
- DWP Digital
- Imperial War Museums
- DoiT International
- Police Digital Service
Digital Transformation of the Year
- Triad Group
- Ad-MOTO - Ad Moto x Exe-Squared
- Shared Services Connected - APEX Digital Transformation Programme
- BreezeMove
- Publicis Sapient - Lloyds Banking Group & Publicis Sapient
- Team Teach - Digital Business Transformation
- QA (Capgemini project) - QA x Capgemini
- NatWest - NatWest eBanking Replatforming Programme
- Lebara - Digital Transformation Programme
- HSBC - Digital Infrastructure Global Services
Digital Service Company of the Year
- Radically Digital
- Altera Digital Health UK
- Daisy Corporate Services
- Exe Squared Ltd
- Databricks
- CloudSource
- Audacia
- Rocketmakers
Digital Diversity Initiative of the Year
- Zero Gravity - Zero Gravity & HSBC
- MotherBoard
- HSBC Bank - NOVA Innovation Acceleration Programme
Personal Excellence
Development Team of the Year
- Radically Digital – Development team
- Digital Samba - Development team
- Government Digital Service – IPV Core team
- Rocketmakers
- DWP Digital - DWP Digital Innovation Lab
- The Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency - MHRA Engineering team
Digital Ambassador of the Year
- Sarah Tulip - Cognizant
- Sat Gainda - Version 1
- Ruchir Sanghavi - Cognizant Solutions
- Yemi Oluseun - The Change Hive
- Karen Pitt - Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency
- Kulamani Panigrahi - Openreach Technology (BT Group)
Digital Hero of the Year
- Harshitha Shivakumar - IBM
- Orber Soares Bom Jesus - Radically Digital
- Paul Martin - Daisy Corporate Services
- Dr Asra Aslam - University of Leeds and YourAlly
- Jodi Foulger - Cloud Gateway
- Shobitha Shivakumar - IBM
- Chris Price - Ryder
- Sumitra Varma- The Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency
- Tarnveer Singh - The Exeter
Digital Team of the Year
- Radically Digital - Delivery Consultants
- Luminance - Research & Development Team
- Government Digital Service - GOV.UK Strategy for Growth
- MHRA - MHRA Engineering Team
- Openreach Technology & TCS - ORION
- Direct Line Group - Digital leap of a Dog, Red Telephone and Direct Line Group!
Engineer of the Year
- Olasupo Okunaiya
- David St Clair - Radically Digital
- Elizabeth Excell- Lloyds Banking Group
- Alex Seaton - Man Group
- Luke Von Sicard - Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency
- Alex O Mahoney - Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency
- Wayne Young - Nationwide
- Karen Medhat - IBM
Young Digital Professional of the Year
- Star Kashman - C.A. Goldberg PLLC
- Liam Balasuriyar - Radically Digital
- Ruth Carnegie - Snap Finger Click
- Emma O'Reilly - Snap Finger Click
- Tom Bowman - BT Group
- Gabriela Piatek - Hyperexponential
- Kacper Kiermasz - MHRA
CTO of the Year
- Nicholas Williams - Lloyds Banking Group
- Deepak Dhayatker - Rapid Addition
- Simon Rodgers - Luminance
- Lizz Poltawski - Daisy Corporate Services
- Barny Ritchley - CV-Library
- David Ivell - Team Teach Ltd
- Brian Sullivan - Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency
- Tom Clark - The Ardonagh Group
- Claire Harrison - The Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency
- Simon Speck - Direct Line Group
CDO of the Year
- Richard Corbridge - Department for Work and Pensions
- David Devany - Iceland Foods
- John Seabourn - North Sea Transition Authority
- Jessica Shepherd - Vodafone UK
- Claire Harrison - The Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency
