The top-ten tenets of software quality assurance, part two: documentation

Documentation needs to be concise and to the point - no longer than it needs to be

Documentation. I love it. It's the sane view of the labyrinthine quagmire of code; the layman's window on the developer's Kafka-esque world. I know people mistakenly believe that Agile methods ban the production of documents, and that developers feel liberated and out-of-school if they can ditch documents but, believe me, without them it's the road to ruin.

To work, though, you have to do them properly: concise, pertinent, traceable. The minimum size and the minimum number possible. Doing too many documents that are too long and full of padding and blather (people still have the childish belief in quantity over quality) is just as bad as chucking them out altogether.

Nothing signals failure to me more than pie-bald, scraggy, partial, incomplete, missing, untraceable, duplicate and ambiguous documentation. This problem was made considerably worse by the advent of Agile. There has been a documentary diaspora; an explosion in the use of ticketing/social media-inspired communication tools.

People mistakenly believe that Agile methods ban the production of documents

The downside of using ticketing/defect logging as depositories for, or replacements of, documents, is that despite their nesting/parent-child spawning logical advantages, there is never a complete logical picture, in one place, of the state of the system (or sub-system) in question. By that, I mean a uniquely-identified, version-controlled, reviewed and authorised specification of what, when why, how and by whom.

Of course, if we are talking about a bug or small change, then the defect or testing tool, or service desk ticket, (and spawned replies/history) will be more than sufficient for that change. But major changes to designs or requirements result in the need to update the requirements, designs and tests.

This rarely gets done, even with a proper document. But it's a hell of a lot easier if there is such a document in the first place. Because writing a document is a whole-thought process. It requires you to consider the item in question in its totality, and not in bits. A document compared to appended notes is like a roast dinner compared to several packets of crisps.

It's possible, even desirable (if the circumstances are right; see ‘Method' in a subsequent article) to express requirements and designs as Stories, held in some tool. But the data is still then dispersed throughout the tools and not contained in logical chunks. In all cases where I've seen Agile development work well, there has been, at the heart of it, a design specification document.

All of my experience dictates that writing down in one place, in correct English, the specification of requirements, designs, tests and processes - and then assiduously reviewing that document (see next week's instalment) - is the single best way of improving the quality of the thing you are making.

Documentation do's and don'ts

Do use a simple, strong structure.

When I was about 14, we were shown by our ‘O'-level Biology teacher (Mr Fletcher) how to write-up experiments. The headings he told us to use were as follows:

Aim - Apparatus - Method - Results - Conclusion

The fact I can still recall them after 47 years tells you a lot about them.

We wrote up our experiments using them. But if you think about it, those headings are also a plan: you know in advance what you need to do. So a document with half-a-dozen - no more - major section headings has given you a logical structure and a route-map.

Make documents like code: capable of only one course of interpretation and action

Do use logically-decomposed sub-structures:

Nest your subsections and sub-subsections (but don't go lower in granularity than that); Nesting paragraphs is like nesting code. Dependencies and sequence are clear, you are far less likely to miss something; orphaned thoughts and expressions are easier to spot. Each sub-section is like a signpost when you're reading it, or reading it back. Each sub-section is like a pebble or piece of bread in Hansel and Gretel; they show the path you're on. One of the worst examples of poor document structure (actually leading to the deaths of seven people) is the Space Shuttle disaster of 2005 (see Tools, below); Soon you will find the text almost writing itself. That's why I'm such a stickler for document templates and standards. I once did an audit where there was a template, but the writer had deleted all of the sections he reckoned didn't apply. He consequently avoided producing good designs (as he'd missed out stuff cleverer people than him deemed mandatory). A team at a building society I worked at simply left all of the boiler-plate text in place, and never bothered writing anything else. In fact, I really don't like boiler-plate in the template: it should appear only in the standard; Signal hierarchy and sequence clearly by using enumerated, not bulleted, lists. Use short sentences. Don't use the passive voice. If you want to know how a technical document should be written, look at an ISO or British Standard, or ITIL or SFIA definitions.

Do be unambiguous

Make documents like code: capable of only one course of interpretation and action. Don't have duplicate or redundant sections. Don't use words like "like" or "should". The reader of your document should be in absolutely no doubt.

Don't waffle or pad.

Be terse; be succinct. It's far better to present a sparse document that can be used as-is than artificially inflating it with waffle, repetition, redundant phrases, faux-formalities, attempts at legalese; platitudes no-one would disagree with. If your ignorance shows by this, maybe that's what the project needs. There is great precedent for tight document-writing not from engineering, but from science, legislation and even Word War One (where forms were first introduced widely i.e. cross out the options that don't apply.

They even had form Letters Home ("Dear Mother/Father/Sister/Brother, I am Well/Poorly/Wounded/ etc"). In World War Two they were sometimes perhaps too terse: the only reason the Chance Vought Corsair naval fighter-bomber sported its famous gull-wings was because the spec called for an unparalleled rate of climb, speed and power, but using a single engine. The supplier responded with an engine whose propeller was so enormous, the only way the landing gear would reach the ground was to dip the wings in the middle.