The Women in Tech Festival returns for 2020

In 2019, leading technology publications Computing and CRN had a shared vision: to host an event for women, by women in the tech space, without ignoring the influence of men.

The result, the Women in Tech Festival, was a great success, attracting more than 600 delegates and smashing the expectation that tech events will only attract a 10 per cent female audience.

This year we're proud to again host a festival with content that doesn't shy away from the harsh realities of being a woman in the tech industry. This year we are focusing on empowerment, development, management and even the taboo of managing inappropriate workplace interactions.

We have developed this year's agenda with contributions from our expert advisory board made up of some of the UK's top female and male IT leaders. The board includes Natasha Sayce-Zelem - Sky; Eve Roodhouse - Leeds County Council; Jane Ashworth - Lenovo; Andrew Isenman - Heathrow Airport; Sheree Atcheson - Monzo; and Neil Sinclair - Police Digital Security Centre.

For the second year running, the Women in Tech Festival UK will provide a day of motivational keynotes, case studies, panel discussions and mentoring. Our industry leaders will cut through the smoke and mirrors to encourage women to step out of their comfort zone and make achieving the ‘next step' a reality, not a dream.

Alongside this will be our fringe events, including zones dedicated to mindfulness, yoga, nutrition and a zen den, with more to be announced.

Whether you're the ‘Next Generation', an ‘Inspirational Leader', or an ‘Innovator of Tech' this event will offer inspiration of not only how to improve yourself, but how to help others too. With a keen focus on addressing diversity throughout the day, this event is key for anyone in the industry.

This year we are inviting blog contributions from both speakers and delegates; anyone interested can submit their work to conference producer Georgina Shaw, at Georgina.Shaw@incisivemedia.com.

We are holding the Women in Tech Festival 2020 at The Brewery, London on the 15th September. Tickets are available now.