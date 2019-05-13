Accessible web design: an urgent priority for the public sector
New accessibility regulations coming in September mean major upgrades for public sector websites and digital platforms, warns Sigma's Hilary Stephenson
Currently, around 13 million people in the UK have some form of disability or condition. That's around one-in-five people, but despite making up such a large percentage of the population, many aspects...
More news
Facebook sues South Korean analytics firm Rankwave over developer platform abuse
Facebook says Rankwave unlawfully sold developer platform data to advertising and marketing firms
Bare metal clouds: what's happening and why now?
As the big cloud providers roll out bare metal services and open-source projects spring up we look at the drivers
Accessible web design: an urgent priority for the public sector
New accessibility regulations coming in September mean major upgrades for public sector websites and digital platforms, warns Sigma's Hilary Stephenson
Ultra-secure virtual money capable of transfer across the Solar System proposed by University of Cambridge researcher
The idea, dubbed "S-money" was inspired by quantum theory and relativity, according to Cambridge University's Professor Adrian Kent
Back to Top