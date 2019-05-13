Computing

Accessible web design: an urgent priority for the public sector

New accessibility regulations coming in September mean major upgrades for public sector websites and digital platforms, warns Sigma's Hilary Stephenson

Accessible web design: an urgent priority for the public sector
New public sector 'digital platform' accessibility legislation comes-in in September - but is the public sector ready?
  • Hilary Stephenson
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

Currently, around 13 million people in the UK have some form of disability or condition. That's around one-in-five people, but despite making up such a large percentage of the population, many aspects...

To continue reading...

More news