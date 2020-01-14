Windows 7 Extended Support ends today
From now on, you're on your own (unless you pay Microsoft $25-$50 per PC per year for the next three years for essential patches)
Support for Windows 7 officially ends today with users, as from tomorrow, no longer receiving updates or security patches. And all Windows users have been urged overnight to apply the latest Patch Tuesday...
Google to whack third-party tracking cookies - but you'll have to wait until 2022
Google shifts position on tracking cookies and announces plans to tackle 'browser fingerprinting'
DevOps Excellence Awards 2020: Deadline extended to 29th January
Got an excellent DevOps project or inspiring leader? You've got more time to enter Computing's DevOps Excellence Awards 2020
NPM security team removes malicious package caught leaking data from UNIX systems
The package has been downloaded 32 times by developers
Visa acquires fintech start-up Plaid for $5.3bn
Plaid turns $310m in venture funding into a tidy $5bn profit for backers of 2013 fintech start-up
Microsoft to patch serious Windows security flaw in today's Patch Tuesday update
Flaw in crypt32.dll file that handles core cryptographic functions in Windows' CryptoAPI so serious users have been urged to patch straightaway
