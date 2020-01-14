Computing

Windows 7 Extended Support ends today

From now on, you're on your own (unless you pay Microsoft $25-$50 per PC per year for the next three years for essential patches)

Windows 7 Home Premium box shot
When it was released, Windows 7 brought much-needed relief from Windows Vista
Support for Windows 7 officially ends today with users, as from tomorrow, no longer receiving updates or security patches. And all Windows users have been urged overnight to apply the latest Patch Tuesday...

