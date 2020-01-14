Microsoft to patch serious Windows security flaw in today's Patch Tuesday update
Flaw in crypt32.dll file that handles core cryptographic functions in Windows' CryptoAPI so serious users have been urged to patch straightaway
Microsoft is planning to fix a major security flaw in all versions of Windows in January's Patch Tuesday round of updates. Users have been urged to patch straightaway or risk falling victim to exploits...
Security
Google to whack third-party tracking cookies - but you'll have to wait until 2022
Google shifts position on tracking cookies and announces plans to tackle 'browser fingerprinting'
Equifax to pay $380.5 million in data breach settlement in the US
Equifax settles class-action lawsuit over 2017 data breach that spilt personal data of 147 million Americans (and more than 15.2 million Brits)
Trump administration inches closer to new regulations restricting supplies to Huawei
The US government plans rule changes to extend the potential scope of export restrictions on Huawei's suppliers
Unsecured database exposes passport scans of thousands of British consulting professionals
Passport scans and other personal data was stored on an Amazon Web Services S3 bucket by a company called CHS Consulting
