AMD launches Ryzen PRO 3000 Series processors

AMD has released its Ryzen PRO 3000 series desktop processors - its third-generation Ryzen CPUs that come with added management capabilities intended for organisations.

The chipmaker also launched new Ryzen PRO processors with Radeon Vega Graphics and Athlon PRO processors with Radeon Vega Graphics.

According to AMD, the Ryzen PRO processors and Athlon PRO processors are designed to deliver commercial-grade reliability, high performance, and come with various in-built security features, for example, a dedicated, on-die security processor and full system memory encryption, for customers.

The new Ryzen PRO and Athlon PRO processors will be available in desktop PCs from HP and Lenovo, coming this quarter. While HP will include the new processors with its EliteDesk 705 G5 series desktops, Lenovo will ship new processors in its ThinkCentre M75s-1 SFF and M75q-1 Tiny desktops.

The new PRO processors will come with up to 12 cores and 24 threads. At its core, the AMD Ryzen PRO 3000 series is almost identical to the standard Ryzen 3000 series. They both are based on the Zen 2 "Matisse" microarchitecture. But, with the new chips, AMD is enabling various security and manageability features.

The initial Ryzen Pro 3000-series line-up includes three processor models in the AM4 form-factor. They are the Ryzen 9 PRO 3900 (12 cores), Ryzen 7 Pro 3700 (eight cores), and Ryzen 5 Pro 3600 (six cores) - all set for a 65 W TDP.

According to AMD, these processors offer a high-efficiency and high-performance design intended for the most demanding business environments. They consume less power without affecting the performance, the company claims.

The processors come with a variety of features that aren't built-in to standard Ryzen processors, such as DASH manageability, a built-in TrustZone security processor, Secure Boot, per-Application security, Content Protection, fTPM 2.0, and Transparent Secure Memory Encryption.

AMD has also launched new APUs - CPUs with integrated graphics - based on the 12nm Zen+ "Picasso" design. The new Ryzen 3000 Pro APUs include quad-core Ryzen 5 PRO and Ryzen 3 PRO, and the dual-core Athlon PRO 3000-series CPUs, all equipped with integrated Radeon Vega graphics.