UK government's age-check scheme for online porn delayed due to administrative error

Porn block scheme is designed to verify the age of every porn watcher in the UK. Image via Pixabay.

UK government's age verification scheme for accessing online pornography has been delayed for at least six months due to an administrative error.

The controversial scheme - widely known as the porn block - is designed to verify the age of every porn watcher in the UK and prevent under-18s from viewing porn websites. The scheme was due to launch on 15th July, after being postponed in April 2018.

On Thursday, Jeremy Wright, Secretary for the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, informed the House of Commons that the government had failed to tell the European regulators about the age verification standards that it expects the companies to meet in accordance with the European Union laws.

Mr Wright described the error as an "administrative oversight" that came to notice last Friday. He offered an apology for the delay and said that the government is still committed to introduce the age verification system.

"I recognise that people have campaigned passionately for a verification to come into force as soon as possible to ensure children are protected from pornographic material that they should not see," said Wright.

"I apologise to them all for the fact that a mistake has been made, which means these measures will not be brought into force as soon as they, and I, would like."

The British Board of Film Classification, which has the responsibility to ensure compliance with the new rules, was also notified of the new development.

Under the age-checking rules, commercial porn websites will need to implement technology to ensure that a person watching the porn content is over 18 years of age. Websites not following the rules will face penalties, such as being blocked in the UK by internet service providers or having payment services for the site withdrawn by authorities.

However, there is still some confusion over how the system will be enforced. Users accessing porn websites may need to upload their identification details online, like a passport or a driving licence or use age-verification vouchers sold at high street shop.

While the UK government has described the system as the first in the world, some activist groups have raised concerns over privacy and security issues related to the scheme.

Critics say criminals may trace the identities and browsing habits of porn users to possibly blackmail them. Moreover, any platform hosting porn content, but not doing so on a commercial basis, won't be affected by the new system.

Also, use of virtual private networks to escape age checks will remain legal.