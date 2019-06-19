HPE to offer entire portfolio as-a-service by 2022

HPE has announced plans to shift its entire portfolio to subscription-based and pay-per-use cloud services by 2022, alongside conventional hardware and software procurement options.

To support this shift, the company has also expanded its partnerships with CyrusOne, Equinix and Google Cloud. The news was announced today at HPE Discover in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The firm said it would continue to provide hardware and software in a capital expenditure and license-based model, however, to give customers 'choice in consuming HPE products and services in a traditional or as-a-service offering'.

As part of the announcement, HPE unveiled several new GreenLake offerings designed to help mid-market businesses 'accelerate their path to digital transformation'.

These include five solutions that offer pre-configured as-a-service workloads for compute, database, private cloud, storage and virtualisation.

'These workload-optimised solutions eliminate time spent on designing configurations, building solutions and testing technology,' said the company in the announcement.

Businesses that want access to an external data centre facility for their GreenLake applications can choose from new partnerships with CyrusOne and Equinix.

'HPE first made HPE GreenLake available via the channel over a year ago, and today this business is driving significant customer demand worldwide, with HPE signing up 50 new channel partners to sell the service every month,' the firm said.

Other GreenLake announcements include an automated quoting tool that delivers fast quotes and transparent pricing, as well as an automated chatbot that answers partners' HPE GreenLake inquiries.

HPE has also expanded its strategic partnership with Google Cloud to provide customers with hybrid cloud solutions.

The companies have collaborated on a hybrid cloud solution for containers, which customers will be able to access as-a-service through GreenLake. HPE said it will also offer advisory and professional services to 'accelerate hybrid cloud adoption'.

'The true hybrid cloud solution features Google Cloud's Anthos in combination with HPE's on-premises infrastructure, HPE Cloud Data Services and HPE GreenLake', explained the company.

'The combined offering brings together Google Cloud's Anthos with HPE ProLiant and HPE Nimble Storage on-premises. And, coming in Q3FY19, HPE Cloud Volumes to provide a storage service for Google Cloud Platform and other public clouds. HPE plans to offer HPE GreenLake for Google Cloud's Anthos to provide the entire hybrid cloud, as-a-service.'

HPE's GreenLake offerings for mid-market, GreenLake solutions through Cyrus One and Equinix, and GreenLake for Aruba are available to purchase now.