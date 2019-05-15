Computing

Microsoft releases unexpected patch for Windows 7, Windows XP and Windows 2003 to fix 'wormable' flaw

Surprise patch for Windows XP among 16 Microsoft updates to address 79 CVE-listed vulnerabilities in latest Patch Tuesday

A wormable vulnerability in Windows old operating systems could enable attackers to target vulnerable systems and to carry out malware attacks like WannaCry. Image via Pixabay
Microsoft has issued a surprise patch for Windows XP, Windows 7 and Windows Server 2003 to address a security flaw that could be exploited to create a WannaCry-like worm.   The vulnerability, CVE-2019-0708,...

