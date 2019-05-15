Microsoft releases unexpected patch for Windows 7, Windows XP and Windows 2003 to fix 'wormable' flaw
Surprise patch for Windows XP among 16 Microsoft updates to address 79 CVE-listed vulnerabilities in latest Patch Tuesday
Microsoft has issued a surprise patch for Windows XP, Windows 7 and Windows Server 2003 to address a security flaw that could be exploited to create a WannaCry-like worm. The vulnerability, CVE-2019-0708,...
AMD confirms Q3 arrival for Ryzen 3000, second generation Epyc and Navi GPUs
News of upcoming releases confirmed during stockholders' meeting
Hackers can fake radio signals to hijack aircraft landing systems, warn researchers
Attackers could potentially change the course of a flight using $600 worth of commercially available equipment
Superfast data processing speeds with near-zero energy consumption demonstrated using magnets and light pulses
Technique co-developed by scientists at Lancaster University is high scalable, claim the researchers
Government appoints leading experts to UK's new AI council
Ocado CTO Paul Clarke among the experts who will work with government to accelerate the adoption of AI in the UK
