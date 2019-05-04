Netflix down for many UK users

Streaming service outage affects a large portion of customers in the UK on Saturday evening

UPDATE: The service is back up for the majority of users as of 11pm BST. The outage appears to have been more widespread than initial reports suggested, with users in other territories including the Americas complaining of service interruption.

Netflix has still failed to provide any comment or explanation for the disruption.

Original story below.

Netflix is currently down for many UK users. Disruption began around 8pm on Saturday night, and was still continuing two hours later.

Saturday night is a popular time for Netflix users to stream its content, and the outage was proving predictably irksome for its customers, with many taking to Twitter to voice their frustrations.

One users asked for advice fixing the issue.

@NetflixUK Currently getting this issue and when you click it, it takes you back to the same page, any advice for how to fix this? :) pic.twitter.com/wz8AiYe3ix — Edwin Burkinshaw (@BurkinshawEdwin) May 4, 2019

Another seemed more concerned than annoyed.

However the Netflix UK & Ireland Twitter account has at the time of writing failed to respond to queries, or acknowledge the outage at all.

Similarly, Netflix's own help function claims that the service is up, featuring a large, green tick and stating that 'We are not currently experiencing an interruption to our streaming service'.

Hundreds of reports are appearing on Down Detector, confirming that something is definitely up with the service.

This story will be updated as we learn more.