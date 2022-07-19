Learning lessons from Netflix's losses

If a streaming giant like Netflix can experience such a sharp fall, subscription-based companies everywhere should be mindful of the difficult times
The news that Netflix suffered a significant drop in subscribers earlier this year may have come as a surprise to many. After all, prior to the pandemic, the brand was already a household name. The...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders