Windows 10 October update released

Microsoft has started rolling out its latest update to Windows 10, with a slew of fairly humdrum new features, although boasting improved connectivity with Android smartphones.

Among the somewhat humdrum new features is a cloud clipboard, which enables users to copy more than one thing at a time, and which will also be available across other devices. It also keeps a history of your previous clippings.

This plugs-in to Microsoft's Windows Timeline initiative, a broader feature in Windows 10 that enables users to drop a task on one machine and seamlessly pick it up in another.

New extensions for both the Chrome and Firefox web browsers will let those who aren't keen on Microsoft's Edge browser (which by market share figures would appear to be almost everybody) to get the same functionality. The Microsoft Launcher for Android will also get timeline support, while Edge users will get a preview in early November.

The other big addition is Your Phone, which is intended to bring a more cohesive experience for Android users who want to connect their phone to their Windows desktop.

Features will include photo syncing and a direct interface to send and receive text messages via your device.

A few features are being retired, but most are being redeployed in an updated way.

This is the last release under the ‘Redstone' codename and, from next Spring, updates will have a rather duller codename based on the date, with 19H1 appearing in March (or April).

As ever, although the official start date is today, the update will roll out in waves over the next month of three. The October 2018 Update is version 1809, build 17763, and users who just can't wait to use the cloud clipboard can jump the queue by checking for updates in Windows Settings.

However, it won't be available under Windows Update until 9 October.