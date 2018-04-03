Universities targeted for cryptojacking by both hackers and students, claims IT security firm
Higher education sector not doing enough to combat IT security risks, claims Vectra
Universities have been warned about students running cryptocurrency mining operations on academic networks as one of the key security risks targeting the sector. According to cyber security firm Vectra,...
More news
PayPal fraudster's £50,000 in Bitcoin seized on proceeds of crime confiscation
Gabriele Pearson sentenced to 15-month jail term last week among the first to have Bitcoins confiscated under Proceeds of Crime Act
Intel: Don't expect a Spectre V2 patch any time soon - if at all - for older CPUs
Patch too difficult to practically implement, warns Intel
Flights across Europe return to normal following IT system crash at Eurocontrol
15,000 flights affected by computer crash on Tuesday night
Huawei describes US claims that its networking products are security risks as 'nonsense'
Allegations 'simply aren't true... We pose no security threat in any country' claims Huawei in a statement
