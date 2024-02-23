Massive data leak exposes Chinese infosec vendor's cyberattacks-for-hire

Documents outline the use of hardware hacking devices, including a malicious power bank designed to surreptitiously upload data into victims' systems

clock • 3 min read
Massive data leak exposes Chinese infosec vendor's cyberattacks-for-hire services
Image:

Massive data leak exposes Chinese infosec vendor's cyberattacks-for-hire services

A massive data leak originating from Chinese cybersecurity vendor I-Soon has exposed the extent of its involvement in global surveillance operations, including targeting countries such as Taiwan, India, Indonesia, Nigeria and the UK.

The leaked information, comprising approximately 190 megabytes of data, recently surfaced on code-sharing platform GitHub, offering a glimpse into the inner workings of China's state-sponsored cybe...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

You may also like
Asian Tech Roundup: Samsung's cunning chip rebadging

Chips and Components

Asian Tech Roundup: Samsung's cunning chip rebadging

Plus: Google reinstates Indian apps after government reacts

clock 08 March 2024 • 4 min read
Epic Games allegedly hacked by ransomware gang

Hacking

Epic Games allegedly hacked by ransomware gang

The company denies evidence of breach

clock 29 February 2024 • 3 min read
Asian Tech Roundup: Australia passes right to disconnect

Law

Asian Tech Roundup: Australia passes right to disconnect

Plus, Beijing leans on domestic tech industry

clock 23 February 2024 • 4 min read
Author spotlight

Dev Kundaliya

View profile
More from Dev Kundaliya

Parliamentary Committee urges independent oversight of Post Office compensation scheme

Capita reports £107mn annual losses, blames cyberattack

Sign up to our newsletter

The best news, stories, features and photos from the day in one perfectly formed email.

Get the newsletter

More on Threats and Risks

Patch VMware vulnerabilities, admins urged
Threats and Risks

Patch VMware vulnerabilities, admins urged

ESXi, Workstation Pro/Player, Fusion Pro/Fusion and Cloud Foundation affected

John Leonard
John Leonard
clock 07 March 2024 • 1 min read
Apple addresses two new zero-day flaws in iOS
Threats and Risks

Apple addresses two new zero-day flaws in iOS

Emergency security update available for newest versions

Penny Horwood
Penny Horwood
clock 06 March 2024 • 1 min read
Government urged to ban ransom payments to cybercriminals
Threats and Risks

Government urged to ban ransom payments to cybercriminals

'That is the urgent task to which the British and other governments should apply themselves,' says former head of NCSC

Dev Kundaliya
clock 05 March 2024 • 3 min read