Amazon and Salesforce working on corporate shift from Oracle technology, claims report
Ellison suggested only last month that Amazon and Salesforce will continue to rely on Oracle database technology for the foreseeable future
Amazon and Salesforce are reported to be taking major steps to shift the running of their businesses away from a reliance on Oracle technology, to run their businesses. That is according to sources...
More news
ICO urges patching to fix Meltdown and Spectre vulnerabilities, despite performance hit
Fail to patch at your own risk
Browser makers rush to plug Spectre/Meltdown security holes
A roundup of advice from Mozilla, Microsoft, Apple and others as the release temporary patches for the CPU flaws
Government consults on EU regulation to remove geofencing from streaming services
Subscribers will be able to watch as if they're at home while travelling inside Europe
Intel patch hampers performance of AWS EC2 servers
AWS customers complain of server slowdowns following implementation of Meltdown patch
