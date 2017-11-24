Dell teams up with Canonical for new Linux-based computers

Computing giant Dell has teamed up with Canonical to launch a range of computers offering the Linux-based Ubuntu operating system out of the box.

In total, Dell has launched five new computers under the Precision series, and they come with Canonical certification meaning users don't have to worry about incompatibility issues.

UK prices for Precision work stations range from about £1,200 to around £3,000.

The first model, called Precision 5720, sports a 27-inch screen and comes with Ubuntu 16.04 LTS support. Along with an AMD Radeon Pro WX graphics card, you can choose between Intel Xeon, 6th Generation and 7th Core processors.

Dell Precision 7720 comes with a 17-inch 1600x900 LED display, and there are four configurations to choose from. The base option has an Intel Core i5-7300HQ processor.

Memory options for the computer also vary. Depending on the price you pay, you can choose between 8GB and 64GB. You can also get a Nvidia Quadro P4000 8GB GDDR5 graphics card.

The Precision 7520 is the company's third option. It's essentially a compact version of the 7720, offering a 15-inch FHD display and an Intel i5-7300 processor. You can get up to 32GB of RAM.

Dell's Precision 5520 also features a 15-inch display. The base model sports an Intel Core i5-7440HQ processor, along with 500 HDD. Meanwhile, the top model comes with a Quadro M1200 GPU.

Finally, there's the Precision 3520, which is the firm's cheapest offering. For £1,228, you get an Intel Core i5-7440HQ processor along with Nvidia's Quadro M620 graphics card featuring 2GB of memory.

"We are excited to announce the availability of 5 new Dell Precision computers that come pre-installed with Ubuntu," said Canonical.

These are systems developed by and for developers, and are available in form factors ranging from sleek ultrabooks to powerful workstations."