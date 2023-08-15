IT Heroes Roadshow: Test your IT knowledge to win a laptop

Know everything about IT? Join us and prove it

IT Heroes Roadshow: Test your IT knowledge to win a laptop

In just under a month, you can join us at the IT Heroes Roadshow near Birmingham - and could be in with the chance to win a brand-new vPro-equipped Latitude 7340 laptop, worth over £1,300.

Join Computing, in partnership with Intel, at The Belfry near Birmingham on 12th September to explore how IT leaders can foster innovation, efficiency and growth in the face of market adversity.

The Belfry hotel near Birmingham

With the morning culminating in an interactive trivia game, the most knowledgeable, competitive IT leader will win one of the world's smallest and lightest premium commercial laptops, made up of 50% recycled materials - as well as bragging rights.

With opportunities to network, witness a practical demonstration, and put your questions to an expert panel discussion, this exclusive morning event will uncover the challenges facing IT decision makers, and how technology can respond to and overcome problems.

More specifically, attendees will hear from industry experts on combatting cybersecurity threats and balancing IT and user needs, all while enabling hybrid working. You'll hear from UK IT industry experts as they discuss insights and strategies for technology leadership underpinned by estate management and tools.

Also at the event, Softcat's Bradley Howe will talk about how to simplify a successful Windows 11 transition, together with Microsoft's chief technologist Richard Lamacraft.

Delegates can make the most of The Belfry's grounds and golf course with exclusive discount rates, and test their knowledge to take home a premium device.

That prize is a new Dell Latitude laptop with a powerful 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i5-1345U, vPro® processor, 16GB RAM, 256 GB, NVMe SSD, and a 13.3" 1920x1200 display.

For more information on the event and to register, click here.

Open source underpins business competitiveness. Are you making the most of it?

Azure catching leader AWS for partner interest

