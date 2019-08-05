Computing

Customers should share employees' view of their data, says Revolut's Lead Data Scientist

If data is oil, Revolut is giving everyone a drilling rig

“Customers should be able to see whatever is relevant about them,” says Abhi Thanendran
Data is "beautiful". Data is "gold". Data is "the new oil". Perhaps no other word in technology is the subject of so many metaphors, and they all mean the same thing: data has value. But, much like oil,...

