USA
China orders replacement of all foreign hardware and software
Government offices and public institutions will need to replace as many as 30 million devices
John Sawers: Home-grown technology must be protected from foreign influence
With globalism failing, the ex-head of MI6 warned business leaders against giving up control to overseas investors
Qualcomm does not intend to revive NXP takeover deal, despite easing of US-China tensions
President Trump says that China would now be willing to approve Qualcomm's proposed $44 billion takeover of NXP, which fell through in July
Building permits - and protests - stymie opening of robot brothel
Local opposition to the idea of robot sex workers has been strong
EMEA far behind other regions in willingness to adopt automation
Single-digit percentages of European firms are using process automation, versus almost half of Asian firms
Ex-employee accuses Tesla of spying on workers and ignoring drug cartel operating in Gigafactory
The former employee says that Tesla fired him for bringing the accusations to management internally
DARPA wants to build an army of teeny tiny robots
The intent is to build bots small enough to crawl through a garden hose
Three Fin7 hackers arrested and facing charges of felony and ID theft
The men belong to the Fin7 group, which has been linked to attacks on companies and individuals
DARPA wants AI to explain itself
Artificial Intelligence Exploration programme will make AI justify its actions
US military drone documents for sale on the dark web: $150
The hacker leveraged a weakness in Netgear routers that has been general knowledge for more than two years
Microsoft challenges Amazon on government cloud contracts
Microsoft's investment in government work could see AWS lose out on a lucrative project
Collab9 hosts UC partner AVST in authorised cloud infrastructure
Partners expand UC offering for public sector
North Korean hackers target US defence contractors
Palo Alto has identified the attackers as the government-affiliated Lazarus Group
Telit CEO leaves after links emerge to decades-old fraud
Is CEO Oozi Cats really fugitive Uzi Kats?
Unified comms companies bring US government into the 21st century
Momentum limits public sector adoption of new technologies
Banking websites failing on security and privacy, claims Online Trust Alliance
Sector's performance marred by security breaches, low privacy scores and poor email security
US government appeals to Supreme Court for right to take any data from anywhere
Tech companies are between a rock and a hard place
Nokia slashes another 3,500 jobs as cost cuts continue
Staff in Romania, Germany and US to go as Finnish company stumbles again
Top 10 exports to the US to inspire Spotify as it heads stateside
Swish music steaming services, hugely popular video calling tools, world-changing mobile chipsets. Do we have to do it all, America?
Military X-37B space plane takes off from Cape Canaveral
Successful launch for remote controlled orbital craft