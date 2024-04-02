UK and USA sign joint agreement on AI safety

The UK and USA have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to co-develop tests for AI models - the first countries in the world to formalise a co-operative agreement on how to assess the risks of artificial intelligence.
The agreement, signed on Easter Monday by technology secretary Michelle Donelan and US commerce secretary Gina Raimondo, sets out how the countries will work together by pooling technical talent, i...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders