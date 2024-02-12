We're expanding: MES Computing launches in North America

Bringing trusted IT insight and analysis to new markets

Tom Allen
clock • 2 min read
The new website will deep dive into tech trends and stories specific to the USA and Canada.

Computing has been a trusted source of industry insights for UK IT leaders for more than 50 years. Now, for the first time ever, we're setting up a new base.

MES Computing, launched with our sister brand MES IT Network, is a new addition to The Channel Company's portfolio of IT end user and channel media titles, aimed at midmarket IT end users in North America.

MES Computing is an essential source of everything senior IT decision makers need to know: from interviews with leading figures, to data-driven research and commentary on breaking news - all with the local knowledge, insights and contacts we're known for.

We have an experienced team of editors and journalists at the helm, led by Samara Lynn - herself a former technologist, with an extensive, hands-on background in deploying and managing IT infrastructure and networking. She previously worked as IT director at a major New York City health care facility, and has nearly 20 years of experience in IT and journalism.

Samara holds several technology certifications and was a tech editor for the CRN Test Center, an editor with ABC News and has written for PC Magazine, The Wirecutter, Tom's Hardware and other tech media outlets.

Stuart Sumner, global vice president of content at The Channel Company, said, "We're thrilled to launch MES Computing as an expansion to the long-standing Computing brand.

"Technology developments from North America impact the global market, so we're excited to have boots on the ground in such an important space. Samara and her team are known and respected by senior IT leaders across the North American IT midmarket and their expertise will undoubtedly elevate MES Computing to be a go-to resource in the industry.

"With our commitment to delivering high-quality, relevant content, we're confident that MES Computing will quickly become a trusted advisor for IT decision-makers in North America and beyond. Stay tuned as we embark on this exciting new chapter in our journey to provide unparalleled insights and analysis to the IT community."

Explore MES Computing today to stay ahead in the ever-evolving world of North American tech.

