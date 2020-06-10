Unisys
Unisys results exceed expectations
Vendor's shares spike following successful turnaround programme
Case study: BT uses open source BI to support its voicemail system
Low cost of ownership and tighter control over the software make Jaspersoft the ideal business intelligence tool for telco
A third of UK consumers too scared to shop online
ID fraud is a growing concern, says research
Limited payment options curbs online shopping
Consumers are more likely to shop at web sites offering multiple payment methods, says research
Storage management stumps CIOs
Survey says nearly two-thirds of businesses failing to manage data storage resources effectively
Global technology job losses exceed 160,000
Latest cuts at Toshiba and Sony Ericsson take total ever higher
Police major case system upgraded
Pieces of evidence can now be flagged as relevant to multiple cases on HOLMES2 application
Europcar extends infrastructure outsourcing contract
Unisys to continue providing IT services across the firm's European offices
Unisys feels the pain as losses grow
Some 1,300 staff to be laid off to balance the books
