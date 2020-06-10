testing
The top-ten tenets of software quality assurance, part six: testing
Testers have to be destroyers, argues Mark Wilson. But too often testers aren't trying too hard to bust the software. Rather, they are trying to show it working
iOS 13: what app developers need to know
Apple's new operating system presents a series of challenges to developers and now would be a good time to look at the test environment
Crash test: How Auto Trader is improving resilience as it moves to Google Cloud
Before, during and after the cloud migration, testing has been essential to Auto Trader's infrastructure
Lloyds is streamlining with automation and DevOps
Lean methodologies have more than halved the time taken for testing
Automated testing is crucial to support DevOps
Continuous development requires continuous testing, and development teams are key
Managing visibility of UC deployments can pre-empt disruptions
ThousandEyes tracks both SIP and RTP layers to avoid issues
How to start a DevOps project: Pick the low hanging fruit and just go for it
A panel of experts explain how to kick off a DevOps project
DevOps: Test at every point in the lifecycle (and threaten testers with cricket bats)
Sogeti UK's Andrew Fullen: one firm gave developers cricket bats to threaten testers into getting their code into production faster
DevOps in 2017: too much Dev and not enough Ops
Computing research presented at the DevOps Summit 2017 this morning
Test & QA still the biggest bottleneck in DevOps, but why?
QA and test teams 'speak a completely different language' to rest of DevOps, finds research
DevOps Summit: Trying to solve a silo issue by creating another silo is 'Jar Jar Binks bad'
Hiscox's Jonathan Fletcher argues that DevOps is the way forward when it comes to solving issues in IT
DevOps Summit: How City Index reduced development cycles by 75 per cent
Database bottlenecks in testing undermined DevOps shift at City Index