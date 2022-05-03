How unified testing can address your software challenges

In each of these cases, Tricentis' was able to help its customers - LVMH, Guardian and Marvell - to address and resolve these challenges using robust testing, said Harit Patel, principal product manager at Tricentis, speaking at the recent Deskflix: DevOps event.

How did they turn testing into a competitive advantage? The first step was to increase the rate and frequency of automated testing, as well as some strategic changes: for example, centralising test assets and automation, and embedding test orchestration in CI/CD.

"This led to much more efficient automation for their overall testing efforts," said Patel.

But automation and managing testing only takes you so far. To really turn it into a competitive advantage, test automation and orchestration needs to be placed in context with other types - like manual and exploratory testing.

"This leap to strategic testing requires real-time analytics to help make data-driven decisions, as well as the ability to share those reports and analytics with the rest of the business."

