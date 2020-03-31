The top-ten tenets of software quality assurance, part six: testing

Testers have to be destroyers, argues Mark Wilson. But too often testers aren't trying too hard to bust the software. Rather, they are trying to show it working

Software, like car designs, need to be tested to destruction before deployment
Software, like car designs, need to be tested to destruction before deployment
  • Mark Wilson
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

"So. Can you do it?" I looked up at the public-sector project manager, now looking me right in the eyes, man-to-man. I'd been implementing ISO 9001 (the old BS 5750) at a university company; I'd...

To continue reading...

More on DevOps