The top-ten tenets of software quality assurance, part six: testing
Testers have to be destroyers, argues Mark Wilson. But too often testers aren't trying too hard to bust the software. Rather, they are trying to show it working
"So. Can you do it?" I looked up at the public-sector project manager, now looking me right in the eyes, man-to-man. I'd been implementing ISO 9001 (the old BS 5750) at a university company; I'd...
More on DevOps
Peter Cochrane: Coronavirus as a change agent
Could the coronavirus outbreak instigate a broader change for the better in society? Professor Peter Cochrane believes it could
From million-cluster deployments to the IoT: Rancher Labs' goals for Kubernetes
Rancher has big - and small - plans for the container orchestration platform
Microsoft to migrate Office 365 Personal and Home users to Microsoft 365
Microsoft 365 will add new cloud-based features to Office 365 Personal and Home subscribers
Ten best PC games to while away the coronavirus lockdown
'Working' from home? Furloughed? Why not while away the hours with some of these great games
Coming soon, save the date: Deskflix, Computing's online event series
Season One: Empowering the remote working revolution
Back to Top