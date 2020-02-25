Telefonica
Juniper and Telefonica building automated network that will discover and fix faults and cyber attacks
The companies are building the automated network on existing infrastructure in Spain
Flaw in SS7 telecoms protocol exploited by cybercriminals to steal money from bank accounts
Attack requires access to a telecom operator's network - O2 in Germany exploited
Telefonica's group CIO Phil Jordan to become group CIO at Sainsbury's
Jordan will move-on to Sainsbury's after spending almost eight years as group CIO at Telefonica
BT-EE deal approval by CMA could be 'extremely damaging' says trade association
CMA hasn't fully taken into account market consolidation with the Three-O2 deal looming, argues ITSPA
Telecoms mergers 'do more harm than good' - EU competition commissioner
Margrethe Vestager warns mobile consolidation could mean higher prices and less innovation
Why consumers always lose in 2015′s telecoms market
Plans to force both public-sector organisations and mobile network providers to pool their digital resources are doomed to fail, argues Chris Middleton, founder of Strategist Magazine, explains why
Three UK to acquire O2 from Telefónica
O2 deal will make Three the biggest mobile operator in the UK
BT in talks to buy EE for £12.5bn
Telecoms giant BT vies to get back into mobile communications 12 years after it floated-off O2
Why is Salesforce so expensive?
Or is it? CIOs disagree as to the value provided by the software-as-a-service firm
Western security concerns are 'noise on the periphery' says Huawei exec, as firm looks to impress CIOs
Huawei focused on attracting business of CIOs, says SVP Leroy G. Blimegger Jr as firm unveils partnership with Telefonica
London 5G coverage from 2020, boasts Boris Johnson
Wants to "rapidly improve" local mobile connectivity
Enterprise Mobility Summit 2014: The 'soul' is missing ingredient of enterprise mobility, claims O2
William Buller likens business challenges with mobility to dialogue from hit US TV show Breaking Bad
HSBC, Nationwide, Santander to offer Zapp mobile payments
Zapp users can pay by asking the retailer for a six-digit code, or using NFC or QR technology
Deloitte to issue touchscreen laptops but CIO still unsure on Microsoft's Surface Pro
Lenovo's IdeaPad Yoga is in the frame as 'Big Four' firm moves to Windows 8.1
Transforming a telecoms giant: an interview with Telefonica group CIO Phil Jordan
Jordan tells Sooraj Shah about the three projects that will transform the firm better known in the UK as O2
Smart meter roll-out vendors selected in contracts totalling £2.38bn
Telefonica, Arqiva, CGI and Capita all selected for UK mass roll-out
Microsoft writes-off $900m on Surface tablets, according to SEC filing
Microsoft Surface revenues weighed in less than the write downs on unsold stock of Surface RTs
Virgin Media Business and Telefonica announce 10-year mobile data fibre deal
Backhaul deal will give O2 customers better data service in UK
NSA-Verizon scandal could have a 'huge impact on customers' openness to share', says Telefonica Group CIO
O2 will have to tread carefully with its use of customer data, says Phil Jordan
Mobile operators' offices raided in EU antitrust probe
Orange, Telefonica and Deutsche Telekom all under investigation by European Commission
Telefónica moves to Microsoft 365
Yammer and Lync contributed to 'straight forward choice' says group CIO
Companies warned to watch for hidden cloud charges
Common cloud services - including Amazon and Rackspace - fail to highlight additional network charges
HP touts Android-powered netbook
Touchscreen Compaq AirLife 100 comes with 3G and Flash storage