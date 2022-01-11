Apple's Private Relay feature blocked by some mobile carriers in the Europe, US and UK

The functionality is intended to provide customers with an extra layer of privacy, Apple says, but telecoms providers are not keen
Some mobile networks in the UK, Europe and the United States are reportedly preventing some customers from enabling Apple's iCloud Private Relay feature on their iPhones. As reported by 9to5Mac, T-Mobile...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders