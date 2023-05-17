security automation

Humans are still necessary to make zero trust security architecture work

Security

Humans are still necessary to make zero trust security architecture work

A panel at the Computing Cybersecurity Festival discussed some of the challenges created by a zero trust architecture, and why automation isn't always the answer.

clock 17 May 2023 • 5 min read
Most read
01

Samsung data breach affects UK customers

17 November 2023 • 1 min read
02

Ransomware gang files SEC complaint over undisclosed breach

17 November 2023 • 2 min read
03

Alibaba cancels cloud split

16 November 2023 • 1 min read
04

Royal Mail budgets £10 million to improve system resilience

17 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

IT outsourcing costing Eurozone banks 'millions'

16 November 2023 • 2 min read