OpenAI prioritising 'shiny products' over safety, says departing researcher

Jan Leike, a leading researcher who resigned from OpenAI last week, has expressed deep concerns about the company's priorities, stating that OpenAI's "safety culture and processes have taken a backseat to shiny products."
Before quitting, Leike led OpenAI's "Superalignment" team that focused on developing safe and beneficial advanced AI (AGI). On Friday, Leike took to social media platform X to express his concer...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders