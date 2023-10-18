salary

Leaked documents reveal Microsoft staff pay data

Corporate

Leaked documents reveal Microsoft staff pay data

Salary ranges, bonus information and stock awards among leaked info

clock 18 October 2023 • 2 min read
CISO salary growth slowing - and they're expected to seek change

Corporate

CISO salary growth slowing - and they're expected to seek change

Tech-oriented CISOs tend to earn more than those focused on compliance

clock 12 October 2023 • 2 min read
Union calls Amazon's UK pay rise an 'insult'

Corporate

Union calls Amazon's UK pay rise an 'insult'

Employees want at least £15 an hour to deal with cost of living rises

clock 23 March 2023 • 3 min read
PureGym's Andy Caddy: The top IT concerns for 2023

Leadership

PureGym's Andy Caddy: The top IT concerns for 2023

Inflated salaries, the skills gap and cybersecurity

clock 14 February 2023 • 5 min read
See how much Oracle's top executives made in 2022

Corporate

See how much Oracle's top executives made in 2022

Larry Ellison’s total compensation grew by about 12 times the amount seen the year prior.

clock 30 September 2022 • 6 min read
Apple shareholders urged to oppose Tim Cook's $99m pay package

Corporate

Apple shareholders urged to oppose Tim Cook's $99m pay package

Payout 'lacks performance criteria' according to a top investors’ advisory group

clock 18 February 2022 • 3 min read

Careers and Skills

The top 10 best paying roles in tech

Computing analyses the top earning IT roles in the UK - does your role make the cut?

clock 25 June 2019 • 2 min read

Leadership

Average UK CIO salary reaches £124,000 per year

Computing looks at average salaries across a range of senior technology leadership positions. Are you being paid what you deserve?

clock 14 June 2019 • 1 min read

Leadership

The top 10 most in-demand IT skills for 2019

Computing examines the hottest IT skills for 2019, and runs through the average salaries for the top roles. Are you being paid what you're worth?

clock 25 April 2019 • 8 min read
Most read
01

Palantir secures £330m NHS contract

22 November 2023 • 3 min read
02

It's time to surface the open source submarine

22 November 2023 • 5 min read
03

Rhysida threatens dark web auction of British Library data

22 November 2023 • 1 min read
04

Capita clinches £239m civil service pensions contract

22 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

Meta disbands Responsible AI team

21 November 2023 • 1 min read