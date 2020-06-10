Rimini Street
Saying no to vendors' forced march to the cloud
You need to weigh up several criteria before you jump wholesale to the big vendors' SaaS propositions
SAP and Oracle are 'all about locking people in', claims Rimini Street CEO
Software giants face stiff competition from newcomers, claims Seth Ravin. SAP begs to differ
Everyone wants to innovate but where does the money come from?
The 'service and innovation' model can help customers and service providers strike a mutually beneficial relationship
Oracle's Rimini Street damages cut by $50m on appeal
Oracle to trouser 'just' $74m from Rimini Street copyright court case - not $124m
SAP users refuse to commit to cloud-based SAP S/4HANA - survey
SAP users happy with what they've got - and don't want the time, cost and aggravation of a painful upgrade
Oracle wins latest round in intellectual property war with Rimini Street
District court rules in Oracle's favour against cut-price third-party maintenance company