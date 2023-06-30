Composable architecture for manufacturing: Industry 4.0 or red herring?

A modular swappable approach to infrastructure sounds good, but for manufacturers practical applications are still limited
Composable architecture is a term that was coined by Gartner a couple of years back. It describes the mix-and-match combination of 'packaged business capabilities' (PCBs) in contrast to the end-to-...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders