Finding a smart path to digital transformation in the public sector

clock • 5 min read
Finding a smart path to digital transformation in the public sector
Image:

Finding a smart path to digital transformation in the public sector

The challenges facing public sector IT are not existing systems; rather, it is the legacy approaches to how IT initiatives are planned, implemented and managed

Sometimes it feels as though efficiency and modernisation are at opposite ends of a spectrum of public sector IT strategies. At one extreme, those that are completely focused on efficiency may be inclined...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

More on Leadership

Early bird entries open for the 2022 UK IT Industry Awards
Leadership

Early bird entries open for the 2022 UK IT Industry Awards

As society emerges from years of pandemic, IT finds itself ever more central to our personal and working lives.

Computing
clock 17 March 2022 • 2 min read
The awards celebrate the companies, professionals, projects that deserve industry-wide praise
Leadership

Entries for this year's AI & Machine Learning Awards close this Friday

Entries close Friday 25th March at 5pm

Computing Staff
clock 14 March 2022 • 1 min read
The IT Leaders 100 list is open for nominations
Leadership

Nominate yourself or a colleague for Computing's IT Leaders 100 2022!

Ensure your place in the definitive list of the UK’s top senior IT professionals

Stuart Sumner
Stuart Sumner
clock 10 March 2022 • 1 min read