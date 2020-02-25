OJEU
Welsh government attempts to plug gaps left by BT in superfast broadband rollout with new project
Welsh government claims it accepts BT's issues are 'real' as it pushes forward with £3m project
Department for Transport seeks support for public transport data standards
Department of Transport looking for contractor with "excellent working knowledge" of travel information standards
Cardiff University looking to replace platform on which Oracle E-Business Suite runs
University looking for new system to 'reduce administrative burden on researchers and professional services staff'
University of Sunderland looking for new attendance monitoring solution
New system replaces paper-based solution and needs to be UKVI compliant
Scottish government aims to establish Digital and Technology Services framework
Estimated value for entire duration of the framework could be between £30m and £75m
Government issues £300m IT services tender for education sector
Providers are expected to be able to supply a range of delivery models, IT solutions and services
University of Edinburgh issues tender for next-gen personal response system
University looking to move to a more flexible solution than that currently provided by eInstruction
Cabinet Office looks for data centre partners to handle 'top secret' information
Government wants to partner with a data centre provider in a deal that could be worth £700m
SMEs receive just 30 per cent of government's £2.3m Digital Services framework spend
Framework was developed to give government easy access to suppliers of "all sizes"
Wakefield Council issues tender for back-office management system
Four-year contract worth up to £1.4m
Places for People Group issues £30m tender for IT services hub
Provision of iPads, iPad Minis, Microsoft Surface and Google Chromebook part of mobile working lot
Crown Commercial Service wants specialist supply base for public bodies
Supply base will provide more services and expertise than generalist suppliers, claims CCS
South-East police forces on the hunt for information assurance services in £20m tender
Penetration testing, CLAS advice, RMADS and PIA all included in two-year contract
Liverpool City Council seeks financial management system
Council wants system to help it to cope with significant reductions in budget and resources
Scottish ministers issue £30m tender for print services on behalf of public sector bodies
Councils, NHS bodies and Transport Scotland included as contracting authorities
Wirral Borough Council searching for web-based asset management solution
Council wants to replace existing software and standalone data sources in £180,000 tender
Councils' shared services venture LGSS on the lookout for ERP solution
LGSS on the hunt for product based on existing Oracle and Agresso software or an alternative new solution
National Audit Office set to replace Oracle ERP system in £1m tender
NAO to replace Oracle e-Business Suite system to get 'additional functionality'
Post Office looking for front office IT applications services provider in £530m tender
Services comprise customer-facing transactions across multiple channels including the website and mobile
Janet UK looking for co-location data centre provider in £130m tender
Network for UK research and education community issues tender that could last for 15 years
Dorset County Council issues £30m tender for EIAA and end-user computing
Council seeks framework agreement with suitable suppliers to help it deliver enterprise information assurance architecture
Cheshire councils looking for ITSM software system
Councils want to replace old software which will no longer be supported after July 2014
Dorset County Council to outsource ICT technical resources in £100m tender
Framework will be open for collaboration and access by other public sector bodies
BBC issues £248m worth of tenders for playout services
Technology partner Atos may be involved to assist in scoping, drafting and evaluating of tenders