MySQL
The challenge of making money through open source software
Computing speaks to two vendors with very different approaches
Oracle releases Critical Patch Update addressing 296 vulnerabilities
MySQL alone accounted for fixes for 44 vulnerabilities in Oracle's latest patch batch, while Fusion Middleware has 53 security flaws patched
Oracle drops 299-patch security update - 25 of them rated 10 out of 10 by CVSS
Shadow Brokers, the NSA and others have kept Oracle busy this year
118 out of 121 Oracle E-Business suite vulnerabilities "remotely exploitable"
Oracle: Can't break it, can't break in - these 270 security vulnerabilities notwithstanding
This week's top IT stories: Data scientists - are they worth it? Surface Phone rumours and ProtonMail DDoS attack
Computing's most popular stories of the past seven days
MySQL database servers hit by SQL injection exploit - widespread DDoS risk could follow
Chikdos has already hit servers in several countries, finds Symantec
How Postgres is taking the fight to the NoSQL pretenders
Long-time Postgres developer, EnterpriseDB's Dave Page, explains how open-source software development has changed and what's next for the venerable database
Why LeadDesk called on MariaDB's MaxScale to ease its growing pains
Fast-expanding cloud-based call centre platform had hit the limits of its LAMP stack
How DevOps allows a 14-person team to manage one of the world's largest e-commerce sites
'If you're doing something more than twice a day automate it' says MercadoLibre while Pivotal explains why it is open-sourcing all its software
Don't do too much big data on one cluster, warns Exasol
Big data is still about the right tools for the right job, says principal consultant Shuttleworth
Monitoring high availability clusters: Why Ping Identity chose Severalnines over SolarWinds
We needed a solution that monitors Galera MySQL clusters and MongoDB, chief reliability engineer tells Computing
Precision IT: How Watchfinder CIO Jonathan Gill bet the business on cloud
When Watchfinder.co.uk ran its first TV advertising campaign, CIO Jonathan Gill wondered whether its website would be able to withstand the hoped-for spike in traffic
Looking beyond Oracle: two high-end SQL databases you may never have heard of
Harte-Hanks and Blue Yonder tell John Leonard why they selected Splice Machine and EXASolution over more established SQL databases from the majors
Flaws in 999-emergency calling system software exposes sensitive calls to hackers
Multiple flaws in NICE Systems software and MySQL database could be exploited by hackers, warns security company
Case study: how Oracle licensing drove us into the arms of Maria
Online retailer Greetz tells Computing how migrating to MariaDB has allowed it to grow and innovate
Google working on migrating from MySQL to MariaDB
Google has been working with the MariaDB Foundation since the beginning of the year
'Lump in the learning curve' for big data adoption - Met Office
Met Office technical lead James Tomkins tells Computing there are benefits to be gained from NoSQL databases - but a steep learning curve getting to grips with it
Square Enix prefers Mongo DB to Microsoft SQL for big data scaling
Games publisher uses MongoDB to collect and analyse data from popular games
Top 10 software stories of 2013 so far
"Software" will be 60-years old this October, but despite the lack of big launches so far this year, there's still been plenty of activity
Database shakedown: Five reasons why there's a revolution going on
10gen CEO Max Schireson explains why there is room in the market for a new generation of providers
MySQL creator Monty Widenius wants it to 'disappear from the Earth'
Monty Widenius is on a mission to replace Oracle-controlled MySQL, which he founded, with MariaDB
SkySQL merges with MariaDB to make 'next generation' open-source database
Original MySQL team members reunited through merger
Nokia Entertainment: Why we went Mongo
Nokia tells Computing about the pros and cons of NoSQL database MongoDB
Ordnance Survey issues £2m tender for IT services
UK national mapping agency on the hunt for agile software development partner