Your database has reached EOL - must you always upgrade?
Open source databases can be maintained for longer, but delayed decisions can store up trouble
In February, MySQL version 5.6 reached end of life, meaning it no longer receives security or functional and nor will bugs be fixed by the core developers. The same fate awaits another popular open source...
More on Databases
Python is adding pattern matching syntax - but not everyone is pleased
Making changes to the popular programming language is not easy, says Steering Committee member Pablo Galindo
Elastic has stretched the patience of many in open source - but is there room for a third way?
Elastic's move to proprietary licensing for cloud providers has reignited the argument about what's fair when it comes to monetising open source software
Drupal founder Dries Buytaert on software's next big challenges
Next stop the open web
EKS-Distro moves AWS into hybrid cloud. What will that mean for the market?
ISVs and service providers welcome the release of Amazon's open source Kubernetes distro, although some foresee more lock-in
Why event streaming is key to your hybrid cloud strategy
Event streaming is the modern way to facilitate data exchange between on-premises infrastructure and the cloud
Back to Top