Your database has reached EOL - must you always upgrade?

Open source databases can be maintained for longer, but delayed decisions can store up trouble

The new and shiny can also mean more work, disruption and expense
The new and shiny can also mean more work, disruption and expense
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

In February, MySQL version 5.6 reached end of life, meaning it no longer receives security or functional and nor will bugs be fixed by the core developers. The same fate awaits another popular open source...

To continue reading...

More on Databases