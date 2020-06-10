multi-cloud
Cloud vendor lock-in - problems and solutions
Computing Delta research looks organisation's strategies for making data and applications more portable
Commoditising multi-cloud: Appvia looks to simplify Kubernetes
UK consultancy operates across AWS and GCP clouds
Choosing a database in the multi-cloud era
Cloud, mobile, social media, big data, IoT and organisations operating in real-time on a global scale have driven sweeping changes to the database arena
Nutanix and the 'messy middle' of the subscription software model
The hyperconvergence vendor moved from selling hardware to subscription software and took a hit to revenues in the process
Managing legacy change: FBD Insurance CTO Enda Kyne on restoring IT control
'We centralised everything internally and started to get the practices right, from requirements through to development standards'
The upcoming Avengers movie has crashed ticketing sites: they should have learned the teamwork lesson
A superhero won't help when there are massive surges of demand
Why should we be looking to multi-cloud?
Storing data across providers can increase resilience and save money, but there are other uses outside of backup
Cloud Live: The seven sins of multi-cloud
Kris Saxton of Automation Logic divided the cardinal sins of multi-cloud into abstraction, ambition and approach
Multi-cloud: last year's buzzword becomes this years strategic reality
Managing more than one cloud provider is a challenge, but more companies are adopting the approach
Kubernetes press release roundup: Cisco and Weaveworks
Announcements from Cisco and Weaveworks
Six multi-cloud myth busters to keep businesses secure
Cloud security is complex and the misinformation doesn't help
BMJ's multi-cloud strategy to publish online in China
When Chinese doctors were unable to reliably access its UK web services, the medical publisher had to rethink its strategy, says CDO Sharon Cooper
Downtime can be fatal in the digital age, warns Veeam
'Nine out of ten companies that have suffered a serious data centre outage have been forced to close operations,' says Russell Nolan