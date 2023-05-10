Nutanix updates its vision for hybrid and multi-cloud

John Leonard
clock • 3 min read
Nutanix updates its vision for hybrid and multi-cloud
Image:

Nutanix updates its vision for hybrid and multi-cloud

Project Beacon is about develop once, run anywhere, HCI vendor says

Nutanix revealed on Tuesday its latest vision of how organisations can manage data services, applications, storage and recovery across environments, be they in the data centre, at the edge or on pu...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

John Leonard
Author spotlight

John Leonard

View profile
More from John Leonard

US regulator criticises Meta over use of childrens' data

Apple fights £1.6bn UK court case over battery throttling

More on Cloud and Infrastructure

Pedro Sardo on-stage with Oracle's Clay Magourk at Oracle CloudWorld Tour London 2023
Cloud and Infrastructure

Bit-by-bit: Why Vodafone is using Oracle's Dedicated Region

Vodafone is using a public cloud region in its own datacentre to take complex workloads online

Tom Allen
Tom Allen
clock 25 April 2023 • 3 min read
Amazon joins the generative AI train with three announcements
Cloud and Infrastructure

Amazon joins the generative AI train with three announcements

Bedrock cloud models service, new instances and a free tier for CodeWhisperer

John Leonard
John Leonard
clock 14 April 2023 • 2 min read
Ofcom: barriers to switching clouds harm competition, and it's getting worse
Cloud and Infrastructure

Ofcom: AWS/Azure dominance bad for competition, 'could deteriorate further'

UK telecoms regulator proposes a fully-fledged competition probe into a market that's dominated by two hyperscalers

John Leonard
John Leonard
clock 05 April 2023 • 4 min read