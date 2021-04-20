Micro Focus
How to gauge if your DevOps transformation is on track
Implementing DevOps is neither straightforward nor linear. Putting in place smart approaches that encapsulate both technology and culture is fundamental for managing the highs and lows
Open source at the edge. An interview with SUSE CTO Thomas Di Giacomo
Di Giacomo talks about the IoT, Kubernetes, Linux and the importance of continuing to support legacy tech while venturing towards new horizons
Finding the right hybrid IT cloud strategy: why one size doesn't fit all
When it comes to hybrid IT, there is no such thing as 'do it this way', which is where automation can help
SUSE to acquire Kubernetes firm Rancher Labs
Acquisition will support SUSE's ambitions in application management
Micro Focus reports $1bn loss due to economic uncertainty caused by the pandemic
The firm has been struggling since buying HPE's software business in 2017
So, should I learn COBOL?
Becoming a COBOL expert could give you a well paid job for life, but is it a job you'd want?
Micro Focus shares plunge 30 per cent following profits warning
CEO Stephen Murdoch launches strategic review after disclosing that revenues could fall by up to eight per cent
Micro Focus revenues decline less than expected as CEO Stephen Murdoch claims the company has been repaired
Micro Focus posts lower than expected fall in revenues - largely due to SUSE, which it's selling
Accelerating digital transformation - DevOps is going mainstream in the enterprise
DevOps has become a prerequisite for digital transformation
Micro Focus to sell SUSE Linux to private equity firm for $2.5bn
Micro Focus takes first concrete steps to tidy up following 2017's 'spin merge' with HPE Software
Optimising cloud economics to future-proof the business
Separating compute and storage is one answer to retaining flexibility in business analytics
Simplicity and adding value to the business the key to effective DevOps projects, advises Micro Focus's Stephen Walters
The vast majority of 'business transformations' don't deliver on their promises, so a change in approach is essential, DevOps Summit 2017 is told
HPE acquires Niara for machine-learning network security
HPE makes its third acquisition in 15 days
Micro Focus to acquire HPE's software assets - including Autonomy - in $8.8bn 'spin-merge' deal
HPE slims down (again) in deal that will see Micro Focus acquire Autonomy's IDOL software
Micro Focus to buy Serena Software in $540m deal
Acquisitive Micro Focus adds Serena's application lifecycle management software to its portfolio
Micro Focus shares slump despite revenue growth
Micro Focus reported 40 per cent revenue growth but still saw its share price plummet
Is the clock ticking on mainframe expertise?
Are mainframe users on the brink of a crippling skills crisis, or has the threat been exaggerated?
Clifford appointed as Micro Focus CEO
Industry veteran brings 30 years' worth of experience in the tech industry
Micro Focus reports positive quarterly results
T firm says business pipeline for the next thee months is "solid"
Christie's modernises core applications
Migration of ageing core system enables auction house to reduce risks and cut costs
Micro Focus closes in on Borland
Micro Focus shareholders have given acquisition the green light