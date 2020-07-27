Finding the right hybrid IT cloud strategy: why one size doesn't fit all
When it comes to hybrid IT, there is no such thing as 'do it this way', which is where automation can help
Businesses are pursuing multi-cloud strategies to create the service delivery speed and flexibility they need in competitive markets where digital transformation is a necessity. With this year's dramatic...
More on Cloud and Infrastructure
"It just works" - how one vendor is supporting local councils during COVID-19
Kingston & Sutton and Hackney Councils praised Google’s support for remote working at Computing’s latest Deskflix event
Interview: CNCF head Priyanka Sharma - 'The arc of innovation is long and it bends towards true open source'
Cloud Native Computing Foundation's new general manager on developer trends, collaboration and disappointment over Google's surprise decision not to donate its Istio project
HashiCorp moves into cloud-ops managed services
HCP is analogous to MongoDB Atlas in that it will provide a cloud-based service offering ‘push-button' access to the company's products via a single control plane, CTO says
Back to Top