Open source at the edge. An interview with SUSE CTO Thomas Di Giacomo
Di Giacomo talks about the IoT, Kubernetes, Linux and the importance of continuing to support legacy tech while venturing towards new horizons
SUSE was one of the very first companies to build a business around Linux; Red Hat was another. Unlike Red Hat, snapped last year up by IBM, SUSE, which has also spent periods of its 28-year history subsumed...
More on Open Source
Microsoft publishes Fluid Framework source code on GitHub
Fluid Framework is a Typescript library used to build real-time collaborative web applications
Interview: CNCF head Priyanka Sharma - 'The arc of innovation is long and it bends towards true open source'
Cloud Native Computing Foundation's new general manager on developer trends, collaboration and disappointment over Google's surprise decision not to donate its Istio project
Managing open source software: lessening the load for developers
Evaluating open source projects and repositories is a time-consuming and unreliable process that can be greatly improved by an intelligent platform approach
SUSE to acquire Kubernetes firm Rancher Labs
Acquisition will support SUSE's ambitions in application management
Could AT2 be the answer to cryptocurrency's energy and performance problems?
Blockchains are slow, wasteful and ill-suited for digital currencies, say researchers who believe they've found a better way